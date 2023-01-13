OSCODA—At their Dec. 1 regular meeting, the Oscoda Township Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) voted last month to decommission the Downtown Redevelopment subcommittee.
According to the minutes of the Dec. 1 meeting, a motion was made by Oscoda Township Clerk Josh Sutton to disband the subcommittee. Support was provided by Committee Member Mary Ed Teuton, and the motion passed unanimously.
A recent activity of the subcommittee was developing the 2022 online community survey that was conducted in September. More than 800 local residents responded to the survey, however, to date the results have not been provided to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees.
Kelly Brown, who was appointed to the subcommittee in Oct. 2021, attended the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 12 to ask about the decommissioning of the subcommittee. Prior to the board meeting, Brown sent an e-mail with information to the trustees.
The Downtown Redevelopment Subcommittee members included Brown, Heather Tait, Teresa Landino-Edelman, Greg Schultz, Nancy Howse, Chair of the EIC Dave Iler, and Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette.
According to e-mails Brown submitted to the board, the Downtown Redevelopment subcommittee members were first informed of the decommissioning in an e-mail sent by EIC Director Todd Dickerson on Dec. 6.
“The decision was made largely to reform it in 2023 as a task force with more participation from appointed boards as well as the OTB. In the coming weeks we’ll put more formation to it, what it will look like going forward and the EIC can decide the direction in January or February,” Dickerson said in the Dec. 6 e-mail.
Brown questioned the timing of the decommissioning of the subcommittee. According to an e-mail exchange between Brown and Superintendent Tammy Kline, Brown had met with Kline on Nov. 7 to discuss concerns about Dickerson’s job performance related to the subcommittee. Kline told Brown she was speaking with Dickerson on Nov. 15.
In an e-mail dated Nov. 16 to the Art & Placemaking subcommittee of the EIC, the day after he spoke with Kline, Dickerson suggested dissolving the Downtown Redevelopment subcommittee.
"The EIC currently oversees 2 sub committees as you know, A & P and DT Redevelopment. If enough people think more needs to be done about vacant buildings I would suggest we dissolve the DT Redevelopment Sub-Committee and incorporate a Task Force from the groups you mentioned Vicki. I don't think having a quorum of members from each board/committee is practical though. And if all these groups are offering members to the Task Force I think it out grows the purview of the EIC and becomes managed directly by the Superintendent's office," Dickerson said in the e-mail.
“I have had my discussion with Todd and am currently waiting for some additional information,” Kline said in an e-mail to Brown on Nov. 18, confirming that she had spoken to Dickerson. On Nov. 21 Brown sent a follow-up e-mail asking how long she should wait for a response.
At the Dec. 12 board meeting, after Brown spoke about the decommissioning during the public comment period, Trustee Steve Wusterbarth told Brown that he had gotten different information from Kline and that he wanted to talk to Brown. According to Brown, she reached out to Wusterbarth after the meeting. To date Brown has not heard back from him.
Brown also attended the Jan. 5 meeting of the EIC to ask why no one who served on the subcommittee had been told that the subcommittee was being decommissioned.
At that meeting, EIC member Robert Tasior told Brown that he had supported the decommissioning because he had been told that only a few members of the subcommittee were attending meetings. He also told Brown that the members of the subcommittee could apply to serve on the task force.
Tasior apologized to Brown.
"I can assure you my vote was not a dig," Tasior told Brown. "We were negligent and I apologize," Tasior added. Tasior added that the task force would lead into the development of the Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA). Brown said that she had been asked to research development of a CIA and had done so.
The Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA), Public Act 57 of 2018, is designed to assist communities with funding improvements in commercial corridors outside of their main commercial or downtown areas.
Brown attended the Jan. 9 Oscoda Township Board of Trustees meeting and asked when she can expect an answer from the board. Supervisor Ann Richards stated that Kline had been on vacation for a couple of weeks over the holidays. Kline told Brown she would receive a response at the Jan. 23 board meeting.
In response to a follow-up e-mail on Jan. 12, Kline said that she was aware of the decommissioning of the subcommittee.
"I was aware of a discussion to dissolve the subcommittee due to lack of participation and the upcoming creation of Corridor Improvement Authority. I was not present at the EIC meeting when the vote was taken to dissolve the subcommittee." Kline said.
In other action at its Jan. 5 meeting, the EIC accepted the resignation of Tait as an alternate on the EIC. Tait submitted her resignation as an alternate to the EIC effective Jan. 5. Her resignation was accepted with regrets. Motion by Dave Iler, support from Tony Ommani, passed unanimously. Tait’s term ran until Dec. 31, 2026. The Board of Trustees accepted her resignation at the Jan. 9 board meeting. The position will be posted.