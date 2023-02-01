LANSING – State Rep. Mike Hoadley, of AuGres, has announced upcoming office hours events in February for people in the 99th House District.
The office hours meetings will take place:
• Friday, Feb. 10 from 9-10 a.m. at the West Branch Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 422 W. Houghton Ave. in West Branch.
• Friday, Feb. 10 from noon-1 p.m. at the Iosco County Building Department, located at 420 W. Lake Street in Tawas City.
• Friday, Feb. 10 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Standish City Hall, located at 399 E. Beaver St. in Standish.
“These are tremendous opportunities to meet face-to-face with people in communities I represent and talk about the latest both locally and in Lansing,” Hoadley said. “I look forward to taking these voices, questions and concerns to the state Capitol so we can get things done for northern Michigan.”
Anyone unable to attend the meetings can contact Hoadley’s office by calling 517-373-1789 or emailing MikeHoadley@house.mi.gov. Michigan’s 99th House District encompasses Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw counties, as well as portions of Bay, Clare and Gladwin counties.