EAST TAWAS – Tawas Area Pickleball Association (TAPA) is offering lessons to beginners looking to join the fast-growing sport.
Interested adults, age 18 and older, can sign up for either a morning or evening class, which are offered over two days. Pickleball is played on the outdoor courts at the East Tawas Community Center, 760 Newman St.
A morning beginners class will be held Tuesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to noon; and the evening class is offered Monday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is free for TAPA members and a $5 donation for non-TAPA members. Non-members who decide to become a member can apply the $5 donation toward the $20 2022-23 TAPA annual membership fee.
“Pickleball is fun, social and friendly,” said Lois Gartland, TAPA president. “The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players.
“We welcome new players and enjoy playing with visitors to our community.”
Gartland said TAPA has more than 115 members.
TAPA will provide paddles and balls for each beginners session. Each class is limited to 20 players.
Interested adults are asked to RSVP by June 10 to tapaskill@outlook.com.