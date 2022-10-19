TAWAS CITY – Sheila A. Malewska, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the Iosco County Toys for Tots program by using her office as a drop-off location for this year's toy drive.
Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office, 540 W. Lake Street, Suite 4, Tawas City, during regular business hours beginning now through Dec. 15. Monetary gifts cannot be accepted.
"With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities," Malewska said. "And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community."