OSCODA — When Jessica Bravata left Trunk or Treat at the Oscoda/AuSable Senior Center she knew she had to do something. Talking to one of the board members at the Center she learned about seniors who don’t have any family and for whom a toothbrush would be a Christmas gift.
SO Bravata reached out to local businesses to serve as drop-off sites and posted information on Facebook about collecting personal care items and gifts for local seniors for the 2022 holiday season.
The Oscoda/AuSable Senior Center identified 200 seniors who would love to receive a gift. An additional 13 seniors who live at Oscoda Fields Assisted Living will also receive gifts. Word has gotten out and caretakers are reaching out to Bravata to let her know about seniors they take care of in the community.
The requests are very modest and include simple things like personal care items: shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, lotion, toothpaste, toothbrushes, Epsom salts, toilet paper, hand soap, Chapstick and bodywash. Slippers, slipper socks with non-slip bottoms, blankets, throws, mittens, hats and gloves will help keep seniors cozy during the cold winter months. Playing cards, games, puzzles, wordsearch books and crosswords will help seniors keep their minds engaged.
Local drop-off locations include Bravata’s Restoration/A Little Bit More, Jus Create LLC, To the Moon & Back, Top Tree Provisioning Center, and the Robert J. Parks Library. The deadline for drop-off is Dec. 10.
Donors have a number of options for making donations. They can donate a fully put together gift bag for one or more seniors, they can purchase items in bulk that will then be put in gift bags or they can donate cash so that items can be purchased. Donors can also purchase items online at Amazon or Walmart where gift lists are posted. Information is also available on the We Are Oscoda Facebook page Adopt A Grandparent / Senior - Oscoda | Facebook.
Bravata says she has gotten a “huge” response from the community.
“I didn’t expect it to be so big,” she added.
Bravata’s Restoration/A Little Bit More has also been a drop-off location for food boxes that are being dropped off to seniors who are not able to get out to shop. This is the third year that local Girl Scout Troop #50414 has collected non-perishable food items using a reverse Advent Calendar food drive. Bravata estimated that 100 food boxes will be distributed this year.
A June Fill the Truck event is being planned that will also benefit the senior center. Bravata is planning to make the holiday gift giving an annual event.