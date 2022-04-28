TAWAS CITY – The annual National Day of Prayer has been set for Thursday, May 5.
According to Tawas Area Ministerial Association President Bishop Jan L. Beaderstadt, the community is invited to join in prayer which will be held at Burger King, along US-23 in Tawas City, from 8 to 9 a.m.
National Day of Prayer is always the first Thursday of May and is set by executive order of the president. This year is no different with President Joe Biden signing the order for 2022.
"The community is encouraged to come out and join in prayer as we pray for our nation, its leaders, the situation around the world, our schools and more," Beaderstadt said. "Breakfast is on your own and we do encourage everyone to enjoy breakfast together at Burger King as they have graciously opened their dining room for this event."
For more information, contact Bishop Beaderstadt at 989-254-1279.