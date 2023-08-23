East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.