HARRISVILLE — Staff at the Alcona County Library recently released a list of events to be held at the library during the month of March. Please call 724-6796 for more information on the following events/groups.
- THURSDAY, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Community Walking Club for everyone will meet in the parking lot of the Harrisville branch of the Alcona County Library every Thursday at 9 a.m. Call 989- for more info.
- March 4, 11, 18, 25 * Storytime and crafts for children at the Harrisville branch of the Alcona County Library at 10:30 a.m. Call 989-724-6796 for more information.
- Tuesday, March 8: It’s International Women’s Day! Women are invited to celebrate their day at the Alcona County Library in Harrisville by picking up a plant of their choice.
- Tuesday, March 15: The Alcona Book Club will meet at the Harrisville branch of the Alcona County Library from noon until 1 p.m. The selection for March is Internment by Samira Ahmed.
- Wednesday, March 16: Children of all ages are invited to a special Homeschoolers at the Library for a fun and educational Thinking Money for Kids activity at the Alcona County Library in Harrisville at 1 p.m. Thanks to Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union and a competitive national grant from the American Library Association and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.
- Wednesday, March 16: The Teen Craft for ages 13 and up will be Upcycled Projects from Cereal Boxes at the Alcona County Library in Harrisville at 2 p.m.
- WEDNESDAY, March 16: This is the last day for adults to enter our Chromebook drawing. The winner will be announced Thursday, March 17, at 3 p.m. Need not be present to win. 724-6796 for more information.
- THURSDAY, March 17: This is the last day to experience our interactive Thinking Money for Kids exhibit at the Alcona County Library in Harrisville. Thanks to Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union and a competitive national grant from the American Library Association and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation for the exhibit.
- WEDNESDAY, March 23: The Alcona County Library Board will meet at the Harrisville branch at 2 p.m.
- Monday, March 28 to FRIDAY, April 1: It’s Teen Drop-In Craft Week! Create a journal, make a zine, artwork, bookmarks, buttons, collage, crochet, and more! Stop by the YA Room, aka “The Lounge”, at the Alcona County Library in Harrisville during our regular hours and feed your creativity.