EAST TAWAS – Heavy rains in the early morning hours pushed back the start of Sunday’s Tawas Area Little League opening day. It even changed the location.
However, the event went on and by all accounts was deemed a raving success.
“It went better than anyone could have expected,” little league board member Nichole Plank said. “We checked the fields by 8 a.m. and our Tawas City fields were just flooded. Even if the rain magically stopped, there would still be no way we could have played there.”
Instead of canceling, the league moved its opening day games and ceremonies to Dewey Durant Park in East Tawas and delayed the start by two hours.
“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the city of East Tawas,” Plank said. “When we called to inquire about using Dewey Durant as it took the rain much better, they had workers at the park within 10 minutes to help us. We pushed it back a couple hours until the rain stopped and it ended up being perfect.”
The Little League even hosted its parade in the park. Players, coaches and parents marched with their teams from the back of Dewey Durant, to the front, while spectators cheered them on from the sides.
The ceremonies continued on field one. Plank introduced each team over a loudspeaker and two Little Leaguers, Audrey Loew and Jack Jensen, were given the honor of throwing out the first pitch of the season. From there teams played in their first games of the year, enjoyed hot dogs from the concession stand and hit the delicious ice cream stand for what turned out to be a memorable day.
“It was exactly how I envisioned it, everyone spending a day hanging around the ballparks,” Plank said.