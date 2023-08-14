OSCODA – Jerry Schmidt, singer/songwriter and former leader of northern Michigan’s WildHair band has assembled a quintet of experienced musicians who have come together to support Special Olympics by giving a benefit concert at the Rotary’s last concert of the summer, on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., at the Oscoda Beach Park.
Band members also include Teresa and Bobby Lamrock, known as the duo Tipsico Road, who provide parts two and three of the All-Star Band’s unique 3-part harmony along with Schmidt. Bobby Lamrock plays the mandolin and guitar; and Teresa Lamrock plays keyboard. Joining the All-Stars for his first Rotary Beach Concert is renowned Michigan drummer Lewy Stix.
“We are honored and happy to have Lewy Stix in the house for this event,” says Schmidt. “And, of course, very pleased to present the vocal and instrumental talents of Bobby and Teresa Lamrock.
"There’s nothing like the magic of music to recognize the community’s love for Special Olympics. We are all proud and happy to be a part of this event for their benefit.”
Although Rotary usually passes the hat to pay the band for its performance, this band is giving all donations to Special Olympics. Also donating their services for the benefit of Special Olympics are Rick Meshew, former drummer and vocalist for WildHair, now with FLiPSiDE, who is running the sound for the Jerry Schmidt All-Stars at no charge, and FLiPSiDE bass player and vocalist Paul Cosek, who is hooking up the bass with his own gear and expertise.
The band’s repertoire includes Jerry Schmidt originals such as “Black Levis” and “Out of Control” from his "Let’s Take This Show on the Road album," as well as covers from Leonard Cohen, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan, the Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Bob Seger, Dolly Parton, the Marshall Tucker Band, the Beatles, Pure Prairie League, the Bee Gees, Old Crow Medicine Show, Darius Rucker, John Lennon, Crosby Stills Nash & Young and more.
“The concert is free,” says Annie Hopcroft, bass guitarist in the All-Stars and former area director for Special Olympics, “but we’re hoping everyone will toss some hundreds or at least twenties into the jars for Special Olympics. Special Olympics Area 31 is funded entirely by grants and donations – all coaches, volunteers and management team members receiving no salary for their work.”
“One of the costliest but most powerful of Special Olympics activities is State Games, where the athletes are thrilled being in a parade, staying in the dorms at Central Michigan University, meeting celebrities and competing against those similar in skill level from all across the State,” continues Hopcroft, “and this concert helps to make that possible for the athletes of Iosco County and surroundings.”
For this last-of-the-season Rotary sponsored concert, attendees should bring beach chairs, and jackets, just in case. The Rotary and Interact Club sell popcorn, water and soft drinks, and collect donations for Special Olympics.
Special Olympics is open to all persons over the age of eight with intellectual disabilities. Area 31 covers Iosco County and surrounding communities.
For more information about Special Olympics, visit them on Facebook at /SpecialOlympicsMI.Area31, write somi.iosco@gmail.com or call Area Director Carl Diener at 989-362-6996.