NATIONAL CITY – Board members and other Iosco County Humane Society (ICHS) supporters will be lending a hand during an outdoor movie night this Saturday, July 16, which those of all ages are invited to attend.
The show is set to begin at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m., and will be held behind the pavilion of the Sand Lake Heights Community Center, located at 4059 Indian Lake Rd. in National City.
A large screen will be provided by ICHS Board President Robin Blemaster, and the PG-rated film “Hotel for Dogs” will serve as the entertainment for the family-friendly evening.
While there is no charge to attend, donations are welcome and very much appreciated, as all proceeds will benefit the animal shelter in Tawas City.
Refreshments, including soda for $1, Kool-Aid Jammers for 50¢ and freshly popped popcorn for $2, will also be available.
Guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets for their comfort during the show, as well.