OSCODA – Plant lovers had two opportunities to swap plants on May 13.
Members of the Downtown Beautification Committee gathered at the pavilion at Oscoda Beach Park in the morning with an assortment of perennials.
In the afternoon, members of the Friends of the Library held an exchange in front of the library that included perennials and vegetables. The group also held a raffle for two baskets.
The two groups didn't know about each other's events ahead of time and are considering holding a joint event next year.