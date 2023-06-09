TAWAS CITY- Ascension St. Joseph Hospital celebrated seven decades of caring for local communities on their 70th anniversary. On June 8, a celebration commemorating the hospital’s humble beginnings was held in the lobby of the surgery center at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. Associates, physicians, community leaders, board members, donors and local clergy attended the event.
The hospital opened their doors on June 8, 1953, two weeks earlier than planned. A tornado ripped through the northeast corner of Iosco County that day, causing many injuries that required medical care. Hospital administrators and physicians decided to open early so they could provide care to those injured. Now, 70 years later, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital remains dedicated to providing compassionate care to the people they are privileged to serve across northern Michigan.
“It is an honor to celebrate Ascension St. Joseph Hospital and its service to the Tawas community for 70 years,” said Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Administrator Rose Goick Saddler. “What makes this hospital special are the people - a team of dedicated nurses, physicians and healthcare providers who remain steadfast in their commitment to care for all those entering our doors. Tawas City and Northeast Michigan is our home. We are committed to ensuring our neighbors and families have the access to care they need close to home.”
As part of the program, relatives of hospital founders were recognized in honor of their ancestors’ vision and perseverance that propelled a small-town dream into reality. Today, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital is part of Ascension, one of the nation’s leading non-profit and Catholic health systems, with a mission of delivering compassionate, personalized care to all with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable.
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital has grown over the decades, offering inpatient and outpatient medical services including a network of primary and specialty care providers. The hospital has been recognized with multiple accolades for safety, performance and quality. Ascension St. Joseph Hospital received an ‘A’ grade in the Spring 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction which recognizes achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm in the hospital. They have also been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital in the United States by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. They have achieved that recognition for eight consecutive years.
"From the very beginning, the community has been very supportive of the hospital, and we are truly thankful for that," Saddler said. "Our staff and physicians are dedicated to carrying out the legacy of care to sustain and improve the health of individuals and communities throughout Tawas City and Northeast Michigan.”