OSCODA – Families and businesses in Oscoda have quickly embraced the idea of honoring Veterans through a new banner program. Banners honoring Veterans will be placed on light poles along US-23 through AuSable and Oscoda townships from Memorial Day to Veterans Day annually as a “living memorial” for Veterans.
The banners are open to active, honorably discharged or retired military members who are alive or deceased. Banners will include a photo of the Veteran, their rank, name, branch of service and years of service.
Families can purchase a banner for $100 to honor a family member, businesses can sponsor a banner for $150. The business banners will include the business’ logo. As of Jan. 26 approximately 70 banners had been purchased, 211 banners are available. Banners will be double sided, printed on commercial grade vinyl and produced by P&L Development in Oscoda.
The project is a collaboration between the township and the Veterans Memorial Park Northeast Michigan. Organizers include Joe Brinn, Rosemary Nentwig and Jessica Bravata. Brinn and Nentwig are co-directors of the Veterans Memorial Park Northeast Michigan.
Brinn wanted to start the project last year but was unable to attend township meetings due to some medical issues he was experiencing. Bravata heard about the project and reached out to the township to coordinate with them. Bravata created applications and all of the paperwork for the banners. Applications are available at Bravata’s Restorations located on US 23 or Bravata can provide an application via e-mail. Checks should be made out Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park.
When Bravata saw the response during the first 48 hours after the project was posted on Facebook she reached out to the township to make sure that she didn’t have to tell anyone no. Bravata spoke to Clerk Josh Sutton who went out onto US-23 and physically counted the light poles. Sutton coordinated with AuSable Township Clerk Kelly Graham to extend the project south into AuSable.
Brinn, who designed the local banner, said he has seen the banners in other municipalities across Michigan and mentioned Gladwin and Cheboygan. Hometown Heroes is a national company that produces the banners, however, at a much higher cost. P&L Development is charging for materials, labor and a small profit.
According to Brinn and Sutton the banners will not interfere with the banners that are placed throughout the downtown to honor seniors graduating from Oscoda High School. According to a representative at Oscoda High School there are 70 graduates this year and their banners will be posted on the light poles around May 21, graduation day and stay up through June.
The banners are expected to last for a couple of years depending on the weather conditions. While the details are still being finalized, Brinn thinks there will be a small annual fee to store the banners and hang them each year. Brinn said he really wanted to do this project because Oscoda is a military town.