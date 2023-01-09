HALE – During Friday’s home North Star League Little Dipper game against Atlanta, Hale let a fairly comfortable lead slip away. Senior Dalaney Kimmerer made certain that the Lady Eagles would win their conference opener once it got to overtime though, converting an and-one play and she also had the game-winning free throws with seven seconds left, giving Hale the win 44-42. Kimmerer also had a big defensive stop in the extra session, and all this on a night when she wasn’t 100-percent.
“I felt she played well all the way through, all night,” head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “She was sick today, (feeling ill) all day long. That is what a senior is supposed to do for you though, when it came down to it at the end, she took over offensively and defensively.”
The Lady Eagles last played three weeks prior, but showed little signs of rust after the new year, taking a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and 20-13 at the half.
The Lady Huskies opened the third quarter on a 15-2 run to surge ahead 28-22, and they led 30-26 entering the fourth.
“You always go in as a coach at halftime and say you are even or you are behind, that you don’t have the lead, but we have a hard time with that,” Kimmerer said. “We come out of the locker room thinking here we go, we got it. They made a run on us, made some threes and we were not guarding the corner very well.”
The Eagles pulled back ahead 32-30 on an and-one play by Callie Hicks. Two free throws in the final minute kept Hale ahead 39-37, but the Huskies netted two free throws moments later to send the game to overtime.
Kimmerer got a steal and a fast-break hoop that she was fouled on. She sank the ensuing free throw for a 42-39 Hale lead, but Atlanta answered with a three to knot things up at 42-all. Kimmerer was able to knock down the two free throws in the final seconds however.
“I looked at it coming out of break at our schedule and had this one circled, if we can get a win here after not playing for three weeks we could get ourselves rolling a bit as we get into the Little Dipper schedule,” Kimmerer said. “I knew that Atlanta’s teams the last three years, since they have had a new coach have always played hard and aggressive, if they down one, up 10 or down 20, they are going to play hard and that is a team that can come back and bite you and we almost let it bite us there.”
Kimmerer led the way with 20 points, five steals and four assists, Ali Beebe had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Hicks had four points, Aurora Brito had four points and seven rebounds and Bailey Hewitt added two points.
Atlanta’s Shaylynne Lance led all scorers with 27 points.
Hale (3-3 overall, 1-0 NSL Little Dipper) played at the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday, hosts Fairview on Friday and stays at home to take on AuGres on Tuesday.