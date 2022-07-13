TAWAS CITY — Iosco RESA has received a $3,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation supporting Your Child Reads of Alcona and Iosco Counties which brings the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Alcona and Iosco Counties in the Northeast Lower Peninsula of Michigan.
Organizers said they are thrilled that the Consumers Energy Foundation chose the Your Child Reads of Alcona and Iosco Counties to receive a $3,000 grant; it will enable us to continue the Dolly Parton Imagination Library services in Alcona and Iosco counties. This grant will support the the Dolly Parton Imagination Library services, which delivers a book each month to enrolled children 0-60 months, in Alcona and Iosco counties.
The Your Child Reads of Alcona and Iosco (YCRAI) Counties Committee was formed in 2017, and the committee’s sole purpose is to get books into the hands of preschool children in those two counties. YCRAI has partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and age appropriate books are delivered monthly by mail to enrolled children aged 0-60 months. There are currently about 650 children enrolled in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Alcona and Iosco Counties. Iosco RESA serves as the fiscal agent for YCRAI. Having books in the hands of young children is essential to the development of literacy skills in children.
Denise Bearre (YCRAI committee member and Library Director at Alcona County Library) and Phyllis Rhodes (YCRAI chairperson) received the check from Consumers Energy Foundation on June 29. There was a short presentation at the Alcona County Library in Harrisville. This committee consists of volunteer members of libraries in Alcona and Iosco Counties, the Great Start Collaborative in Iosco County, and the committee’s fiscal agent is Iosco RESA. In the five years YCRAI has operated there have been 650 children enrolled and another 350 children graduate from the program.
Enrolled children in the area receive age appropriate books in the mail on a monthly basis.The YCRAI committee and Dolly Parton Imagination Library reach children at a critical time to learn literacy skills. The first book sent to each participant is “The Little Engine that Could,” when a child reaches 60 months old, the graduation book is “Look out Kindergarten Here I Come.” The Dolly Parton Library offers great books to children in their formative years.
The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider. The Consumers Energy Foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what’s most important to Michigan – its people, our planet and Michigan’s prosperity. In 2020, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy and its employees and retirees contributed over $20 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information about the Consumers Energy Foundation, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.