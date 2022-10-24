TAWAS CITY – Although Tawas City’s updated zoning ordinance now allows marijuana businesses in the community, council members are divided on the licensing element of such operations.
Among other business during their Oct. 17 meeting, a 3-3 vote was cast regarding “Ordinance No. 327, Marihuana Facilities and Establishments.”
Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray moved to adopt the ordinance, which was supported by Councilwoman Jackie Masich and also received a “yes” vote from Mayor Ken Cook. Opposed, were Councilmen Dave Lesinski, Ed Nagy and Mike Russo, while Chuck Klenow was not present.
Russo asked if the matter should be tabled, then, for the next meeting.
Both Cook and Tawas City Manager Annge Horning wondered if anyone wanted to share the reasons behind their vote and/or have further discussion. Cook added that he hesitated when voicing his decision so, if they’re inclined to give their reasoning, he would like to hear the thoughts of the rest of the council, whether they talked about it that night or during a future meeting.
Seeing as how they didn’t have a full council, Nagy said he thought it would be appropriate to move the potential adoption of Ordinance No. 327 to the next council meeting. He made a motion to this effect, which passed 6-0.
As recently reported, the council held a first reading/introduction of the document, as well as a public hearing, when they met on Oct. 3. Aside from one resident expressing his support of the ordinance via e-mail, the city received no other comments.
In what would add Chapter 15 to the city’s code of ordinances, the document begins with a statement that the city intends to issue permits for and to regulate marijuana facilities and establishments to the extent they are permitted under the Michigan Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act and the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.
Horning explained that while the recently adopted zoning ordinance addresses the areas in which such businesses are allowed, Ordinance No. 327 addresses such items as the licensing for provisioning centers/retailers and microbusinesses, and the related permit fees.
The ordinance also outlines the details of this required, $5,000 annual permit; provides a list of general provisions; describes both the conduct of business the facilities shall adhere to, as well as the prohibited acts; information on permit revocation; and so on.
Horning said that the document was drafted by Attorney Sean Freel, who looked at similar ordinances in other communities and came up with what he felt was the best for Tawas City.
She added that several references to different state laws are incorporated, such as the regulations for how far away these businesses must be from schools/daycares, other similar facilities, et cetera.
While the number of these establishments which are allowed in the city is shown as “unlimited,” Horning has noted that they are only permitted south of the bridge at Gateway Park, on the right side, until reaching Bay Drive, then it’s allowed on both sides.
A couple of the council members shared concerns over potential odor issues from these operations, particularly with outdoor grow facilities, when they met on Oct. 3.
Although the city’s zoning ordinance has odor control regulations in it – and this would also fall under the building code, as well as the city’s nuisance ordinance – when the council prepared to conduct a second reading of Ordinance No. 327 on Oct. 17, Horning said that it now reflects a change pertaining to this.
In the section regarding microbusinesses, language has been added that this is to be indoor grow only, so as to alleviate any concern with the odors from an outdoor growing operation.
The proposed ordinance can be viewed online at tawascity.org, or by stopping into Tawas City Hall at 550 W. Lake St. (US-23).
In separate business, the council heard from Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz.
Along with discussing the department’s latest quarterly statistics report, plus some upcoming community events in which the officers will be involved, he shared that the TCPD has a new sergeant.
This role was previously filled by Jeremy Daniszewski and, when he tendered his resignation recently, Klosowski-Lorenz and Horning met several times to determine what they wanted to do with the sergeant position.
“We are still under the impression and the guidance that it is not a concrete position within our department, but if we have somebody that can help and assist and fill the roles of sergeant with time and experience in their career, then we would move forward with that,” the chief explained.
He said that a very informal request was then put out to the TCPD officers, noting that if anybody was considering taking on this title, they could submit a letter of interest for consideration.
Officer Branden Kirby did just that, after which he was interviewed for the position by Klosowski-Lorenz and Horning.
According to the chief, there was a lot of discussion about what their goals are, what Kirby’s goals are and how they can help move the city forward. “It was a very good interview,” he reported. “Annge approved my request to promote him, so earlier this evening, Officer Kirby was promoted to sergeant.”
Klosowski-Lorenz said that Kirby has eight years of law enforcement experience, including more than six years with Ogemaw County. He also served on the East Tawas Police Department, before joining the TCPD last November.
Klosowski-Lorenz referred to Kirby as an outstanding individual who does excellent investigations, and said that he also created the Field Training Officer program for Raymond Bruning III, when he started with the TCPD.
The chief said that Kirby demonstrated his competency early on and showed a lot of ambition in wanting to help the department succeed.
As reported last month, Kirby was also among those to be presented with an Award of Heroism, for his actions during a house fire in East Tawas this July. Knowing that a person was trapped inside, Kirby kicked in a door to the residence, fought his way through the thick smoke and dragged the unconscious woman outside, where CPR and other measures immediately got underway.
In other topics, Horning informed the council that Tawas City was once again the recipient of a $3,000 grant from the Community Street & Boulevard Tree Planting Grant Program through Consumers Energy’s (CE) Forest Operation and Michigan Forestry and Parks Association, Inc.
“We had 15 trees planted in areas pre-approved by Consumers Energy this week and the paperwork will be submitted for reimbursement,” she stated, adding that the trees and planting were fully covered by the grant. “This is the eleventh time we’ve received this grant since 2012, totaling $26,600, and we’ve planted 265 trees to replace trees that were dying or plant new trees in our parks and along our rights of way throughout the community.”
Horning said that on Oct. 10, staff from CE were in Tawas City to film the tree planting and interview employees. She then played the footage for the council, which will be used with promotional materials for CE’s grant program.
As noted in the video, fallen trees or broken limbs are the leading cause for lost electricity in Michigan. So CE is investing more than $500 million over the next five years to keep their distribution lines clear, so that people have reliable power and their communities remain beautiful. Further, planting the right tree in the right place not only helps with this goal, but ensures that the trees can be enjoyed for generations.
In separate matters, the council accepted the resignation of George Botos from the Tawas City Planning Commission – as he and his wife are purchasing a home outside of the city limits – which will be effective Nov. 1. He shared that it has been a great experience working with the planning commission this past year, and he has a continued interest in working with the city government in the future.