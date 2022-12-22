EAST TAWAS – Police Chief Frank Anthony introduced Officer Cody Kennedy-Brock at the East Tawas City Council meeting on Dec. 19, Kennedy-Brock's first day.
Kennedy-Brock graduated from the Delta Police Academy on Friday, Dec. 16 after completing 17 weeks of full-time training. Kennedy-Brock said he was glad to be done with training and to be on the job. He was visiting local business owners on Monday with Officer Dakota Grise. Anthony said there are a lot of details with bringing a new officer on board but that it was going well.
According to the ET Police Department's Facebook page, Kennedy-Brock grew up in Milan before moving to National City. He was an honor roll student in high school and received awards and league honors playing high school football.
Kennedy-Brock began pursuing his criminal justice degree at Washtenaw Community College and continued at Kirtland where he was an honor student. Kennedy-Brock enjoys hunting, fishing, canoeing wood carving and physical fitness.