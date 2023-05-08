TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area softball team continued its season over at Houghton Lake on Thursday. Both games of the doubleheader were close at times, but the Lady Braves were able to pull off wins in each one, by scores of 17-8 and 8-6.
In the opener, Tawas was behind 5-1 through three innings, but five runs in the top of the fourth and four more in the top of the fifth helped the Braves gain control.
Nora Kassuba pitched all seven innings to record the victory and gave up eight runs, two earned on seven hits, six strikeouts and three walks.
On offense, Addyson Otremba had four hits, two RBI and two runs, Sierra Rhode had a double, two singles and four RBI, Marisol Klinger had three hits, three runs and two RBI, Kori Schaaf and Ellary Warner had one double, one single and two RBI apiece and Khloe Barringer had a double and three RBI. Reese Cadorette also singled and scored a run. Kassuba walked twice and scored three runs and Elise Klinger walked once and came around to score twice.
Game two was tied 6-6 after two innings, and Tawas got the final runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
E. Klinger started the game pitching, going one and two-third innings and striking out two batters. Kassuba tossed the final five and two-third innings to get the win, giving up zero runs on six hits, six strikeouts and one walk.
The offense had Lindsay Chatt get two singles and score a run, while Schaaf and Kassuba both singled. The Braves also earned nine walks, led by Otremba getting two.
Tawas heads to Hillman today (Wednesday), plays at Swan Valley on Thursday, hosts its own invitational on Saturday and hosts Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart on May 17.