AUSABLE – Bicycle enthusiasts will have to wait another year for the completion of AuSable Township’s portion of the Iosco Exploration Trail.
According to Superintendent Eric Strayer, there was an error in the information provided to contractors who bid on the project. Due to the error all of the bids to complete the project were rejected by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
“During review, discrepancies were detected in the quantities. Those errors will be corrected, changes will be made to the contract documents, and the project will be re-advertised in a future letting,” states a memo dated May 25 from Demetrius Parker, director of the Bureau of Development with MDOT.
"My understanding is that the bidders submitted a question to MDOT about the specs regarding the testing of the stanchion that holds up the boardwalk or bridges over the marshy areas. All questions and answers are shared with all bidders, and because it was too close to the deadline, they were unable to answer the question and get it out to all bidders fairly.
"Because of this some of the bidding was not correct for this particular area of work that was being bid on, it would have changed who would have been the correct low bidder if they would have had the information on the testing of the stanchions. To make everything fair for all bidders, they have decided to go thru the bid process again," Strayer said in a follow-up e-mail to this publication.
Strayer presented the news to the Board of Trustees at its regular June 5 meeting. According to Strayer the bid process will occur again in August, the next time MDOT goes out for bids.
The board conducted the following business during the meeting:
• Approved Pay Application Number 1 from Fleis and VandenBrink for $4,576.75 for professional services rendered during the month of April. The motion by Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, with support from Trustee Alanda Barnes, passed unanimously.
• Decided to forego the right of first refusal on the tax foreclosed properties the township has the ability to buy. According to Strayer the assessor indicated that none of the properties are of particular value to the township. The township could purchase the properties at fair market value.
• Passed Resolution 2023-10 to increase the membership dues line item in the budget by $2,000 to include the membership dues paid to Develop Iosco. The motion by Barnes, with support from Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, passed unanimously.
• Approved the newsletter that will be mailed out with the summer taxes.
• Provided a letter of support for the Oscoda Fire Department for a grant application for $10,000 for equipment. The motion by Barnes, with support from Clerk Kelly Graham, passed unanimously.
• Scheduled two meetings to discuss the Capital Improvement Plan. The meetings will take place on Monday June 12 and Monday June 26 at 4 p.m. The motion by Ramsdell, with support from Barnes, passed unanimously.
The township office is closed on June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. The next board meeting that would typically be on the third Monday, will be held on Tuesday, June 20 at 5 p.m.
Strayer also reported that townships are meeting with Consumers Energy on June 13 at Warrior Pavilion to discuss the possible dam closures.