OSCODA — The Oscoda Lions Club will be hosting its 10th Annual Souper Supper, including the traditional Richardson Elementary School Art Bowl Sale on Friday, Feb. 18 from 5– 7 p.m. in the Oscoda High School Commons area.
The Oscoda Owls J. V. and Varsity basketball teams will play the Tawas Braves this evening in the gym.
The Lions Club will be serving homemade soups and desserts accompanied by biscuits, crackers and beverages. The meal will cost $3 for children ages 5 – 12 and $5 for ages 13 and up with a maximum charge of $20 per family.
The Richardson Elementary students’ unique handcrafted ceramic bowls will be sold during the meal with the proceeds donated to a charitable organization of the students’ choice.