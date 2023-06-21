OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Friday, June 16 to discuss the Piety Hill and AuSable River boardwalk projects.
Chad MacDonald told the trustees that eight months ago he was getting ready to call a realtor about selling his family home. But then he and his brother began working on the concept of the Piety Hill Inn and Commons as well as resurrecting the idea of building a boardwalk in downtown.
Peter MacDonald asked the board what the township's investment in the project would be, stating that the family's application to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for a $5 million grant would be more competitive with buy-in from the township. Peter said the project needs to be a team effort. He described the grant application process as "extremely competitive" with one of four applications receiving funding last year.
Trustee Robert Tasior asked if there was a match requirement and if the MacDonalds would be investing their own funds in the project. Peter responded that they would need to show their $5 million investment. He said they did not have it in cash but they would get it from banks.
"This is about giving a river to its community," Chad told the board. "Everybody talks about the beautiful beach but there is a beautiful river we need to showcase," Chad added. "I really see this as something that will transform the town."
As previously reported, the Piety Hill Inn & Commons project involves redevelopment of two pieces of property along Dwight Street. The project will include an inn, condominiums and apartments.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth said that he thought it is a great project, but public and private money is the problem. Wusterbarth said the township would not be able to expend public money to invest in a private project. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire said she had the same concerns.
According to the MacDonalds, the Huron Pines Land Conservancy told them that they would be able to turn the land along the river to be used for a boardwalk over to the township through a 100-year lease.
Supervisor Bill Palmer suggested that the MacDonalds include donating the land along the river to the township in the grant application. Palmer added that the township has been in favor of a boardwalk for years, as long as he could remember.
"Boards come and go, how do you know what the next board is going to do?" Peggy Gilbert asked board members. She added that people want a boardwalk that goes over or along the water, not a paved path, something that had been proposed and rejected in the past. Peter added that there had to be some places where the boardwalk would need to be suspended. He said that the complexities of funding and deeding would need to be worked out.
The MacDonalds are up against a deadline given that the grant application to the MEDC is due on June 30. Tasior said that zoning had been updated and that the project meets Goal #3 in the Township's Master Plan that has been updated and includes a pathway trail. Tasior added that as a trustee he is going to take the attorney's advice.
Peter said that they would do whatever they needed to do to make the agreement between the township and property owners legal. Chad added that a 100-year lease was appropriate. Peter added that they weren't trying to give something and then take it away.
Township Engineer Rick Freeman said that there would need to be a permanent solution, he doesn't think that a 100-year lease is an appropriate solution. Freeman addressed the language in the Letter of Intent that could address what the township is willing to do.
"From an engineering perspective, anything can be engineered," Freeman added. He added that the issue would be with permitting.
Wusterbarth mentioned that the township will be starting the 2024 budgeting process soon and added that he is in support of this project.
Palmer asked board members and audience members if there was anyone who was against the project. Palmer said that the township moved at a snail's pace because of how long it takes to get anything done because the township is working with the public's money. Palmer used the example of how long it took to get the Iosco Exploration Trail approved and funded, a process that included several agencies and took several years.
"I think the majority of people in this township are in favor of this," Palmer stated. Palmer added that a Letter of Intent would be the best way to support the project. Tasior added that the project meets goals 3,4 and 6 in the township's Master Plan.
Tom Chatel, who said he was raised in Oscoda and lives in a cottage in Oscoda now, attended the meeting and spoke about all of the vacant buildings in downtown Oscoda. He said that there is an overwhelming sense that something needs to happen in the downtown and he feels the boardwalk would transform the downtown and be the spark the downtown needs for change.
Chatel talked about how other communities around the state have gone through the downtown renewal process. He mentioned South Branch and Alpena specifically.
"It takes determination to make things happen. This is the most distressed downtown in the region," Chatel told the trustees.
Chatel asked about an item that had been on a previous board agenda about the township's application for a RAP 2.0 grant. Freeman clarified that the application was for improvements to Oscoda Beach Park and the infrastructure surrounding the Beach Park. The township had indicated a $500,000 match of township funds in that application. The match was going to come from the grant received as part of the Congressional Appropriations funds or the Drinking Water Revolving Fund or the sewer infrastructure funds. Freeman clarified that those funds would not be available for the boardwalk project. The township is going to forego its application to MEDC to support the MacDonald's application.
Wusterbarth made a motion to draft a letter of intent to the MEDC to support the MacDonald's grant application for $5 million. McGuire supported Wusterbarth's motion which received unanimous support from the board. Peter asked about a resolution for the boardwalk project. Superintendent Tammy Kline said it would be included in the Letter of Intent.
During board comment Tasior said he wanted to address the issues brought up by Chatel.
"We've addressed a lot of the issues by actions we have taken, by going through RRC certification," Tasior told Chatel, referring to Redevelopment Ready Community status that has been obtained through MEDC. "There are a series of things we are committed to," Tasior added. Tasior talked about the changes to the Master Plan and the change over to a form-based code. Tasior said he would like to wave a magic wand and have all of the vacant buildings filled.
"I see good things happening," Tasior said. He mentioned the facade grants that businesses have received and the Holiday Inn Express being built downtown.
"I commend you for those actions that you've taken," Peter told Tasior. "I think this town is such an amazing natural resource," Peter added.
Wusterbarth thanked the Gilberts, Teresa Landino-Edelman and Jim Edelman for their investments in the town.
"If this can happen, it's a homerun in my opinion," Wusterbarth added.
Trustees Jeremy Spencer and Tim Cummings did not attend the meeting.