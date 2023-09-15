OSCODA – Sharon M. Savage, a dedicated public servant with a career spanning 40 years with the Warren Consolidated School District, proudly announces her candidacy as a Republican for the U.S. Senate.
Savage, a resident of Oscoda, said she brings a wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to addressing key issues facing our nation. Savage said she firmly believes that our next U.S. Senator should prioritize border security, education, and the economy to ensure a better, brighter future for all Michiganders.
With her dedication and proven track record, Savage said she is committed to representing the best interests of the people of Michigan.
"I am honored to announce my candidacy for the U.S. Senate," said Savage. "After four decades of service in education, I am eager to continue serving my community and my country by focusing on the critical issues facing our nation. Namely, career politicians who talk big but do little.
"We need to secure our borders, get politics out of the classroom, and bolster our economy to build up the middle class rather than knock them down.”
Savage said her dedication to these core issues aligns with the concerns of her constituents, and she is determined to make an impact in Washington, D.C.
To learn more about Savage's campaign and her vision for Michigan, visit her website at www.sharonsavageforsenate.com.