OSCODA – Technically, the Oscoda girls basketball team has to share the North Star League Big Dipper championship with Alcona, and most likely Rogers City too. As far as the Lady Owls are concerned though, they’re without a doubt the best team in the league, and they used Thursday’s 54-28 home win over Rogers City to prove it.
“The girls feel like they won it outright,” head coach Mark Toppi said.
It’s hard to argue with them. Oscoda’s only league loss on the court came to Alcona earlier this month, although they also had to forfeit a game they led by 26 points in against Rogers City back on Jan. 26. The Owls forfeited that contest in the fourth quarter, after they learned they violated the fifth quarter rule (playing a player in more than five quarters on one night).
Still, the Owls were more than happy to celebrate with their fifth straight NSL Big Dipper championship banner afterwards.
“I wish we would have won it outright, but that really wasn’t the girls fault, that was our fault for subbing in a player when we shouldn’t have,” Toppi said. “We were up 26 when we forfeited and definitely going to win the game, but it is what it is. We just have to get focused so we can win districts and try to keep going.”
The Hurons actually opened the game with the first five points for a quick 5-0 lead. The Owls responded with a three pointer by Ava Gooch and a bucket in the paint by Kingsley Backstrom to knot things up at 5-5.
Mia Whipkey followed that with back-to-back threes for an 11-5 lead and they closed out the quarter with a lay-up by Backstrom and a trey from the hands of Ashton Ehle; making it 16-5 after one.
A spurt of three straight lay-ups by Backstrom pumped the Owl lead to 24-8 midway through the second and Mia Whipkey knocked down another three at 27-10.
“Kingsley is going to get her points because she works so hard and runs so hard to the other end and most post players won’t, but she out-works everyone in that sense and I thought Mia shot it well too,” Toppi said.
Luella Whipkey finished the half with a three pointer to make it 33-16 going into the break and Mia Whipkey started things off in the third with another three, for a 36-16 lead.
Gooch also drained her second three of the night before the quarter was over, as Oscoda held a commanding 43-22 lead entering the fourth.
The fourth started off with a three from Mia Whipkey and lay-in from Backstrom. Elle Kellstrom also sent home a pair of free throws as it was 51-22, and Oscoda continued to roll as they played to the 54-28 final.
The Owls had Backstrom finish with 16 points, Mia Whipkey hit five threes and tallied 15 points, Gooch added six points, with five each was Luella Whipkey, Ashton Ehle and Kyden Ehle and Kellstrom added two points.
On Wednesday Oscoda hosted the Charlton Heston Academy. The Owls dominated the winless Lady Patriots, 62-2.
It was 16-0 after the first, 31-1 at the half and 48-2 entering the fourth.
Backstrom was able to lead things with 13 points, Gooch put in 12., L. Whipkey put in 10, K. Ehle scored nine, Mia Whipkey finished with eight, Emily Smith scored seven and Avery Lopez scored three.
Oscoda (13-7 overall, 8-2 NSL Big Dipper) played at Alpena on Monday and wraps up the regular season on Thursday at home against NSL Big Dipper champion Hillman. The Owls also host a Division 3 district next week, beginning on Wednesday against the winner of Monday’s game between the Charlton Heston Academy and Roscommon.