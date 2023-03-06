OSCODA – The game itself wasn’t pretty. The Division 3 district trophy given to the Oscoda girls basketball team after their 29-20 win over visiting Alcona on Friday sure was a thing of beauty though.
The Lady Owls survived a woeful night shooting thanks to a spectacular defensive effort, giving them their second straight district title and fourth in the last five years.
“I would have never guessed in a million years that we only score 29 points, but it is what it is and I’m proud of them, they were able to keep fighting and win it,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “I told them in the locker room at the half, before coming out, that it doesn’t matter, no one is going to know how many points you scored 10 or 15 years from now, all they are going to know is that there is a banner on the wall.”
The Owls used their regular full court press to cause plenty of havoc and turnovers in the contest. When Alcona did break the press, Oscoda met them with a two-three zone defense, something they don’t normally run.
It clearly worked though, holding the Lady Tigers to a season low in points.
“I think it worked really good, until the very, very end when we didn’t do a good job of finding Kelsey Hansen, but for three quarters we did,” Toppi said. “We really wanted to handle her in the zone, we worked on it the last two weeks and we had JV players pretend to be Hansen and Carmen Dellar and did a great job. We wanted to limit Hansen’s touches because we knew if she got enough she would make shots.”
A drive through the lane with 3:10 to go in the first quarter by Kingsley Backstrom gave Oscoda a 4-2 lead, but Alcona knocked down back-to-back shots to lead 6-4.
The Owls closed out the quarter with a pair of threes though, as Mia Whipkey banked one in front straight-on and Ava Gooch got one to hit the rim and fall in for a 10-6 advantage after one.
Alcona tied the game at 10-10 midway through the second. Backstrom was able to get a lay-up and Luella Whipkey drove the lane for a bucket to give Oscoda a 14-10 lead and in the closing seconds of the frame, Luella Whipkey was able to get a steal and fast-break hoop for a 16-12 lead at the half.
In an even lower scoring third quarter, Oscoda could only get a free throw by Gooch and a drive to the rim by Backstorm, but the Owls still led 19-14 entering the fourth.
A three by Elle Kellstrom gave Oscoda its biggest lead of the night at 24-14 with 5:30 to play. The Tigers had their best spurt of the game moments later though, getting a pair of hoops by Hansen and an Emma Travis steal and fast break basket to make it 26-20 with about 1:30 remaining.
Oscoda closed out the win with a pair of free throws by Luella Whipkey and one by Backstrom.
The Owls had to share a North Star League Big Dipper title with Alcona, and it also avenges a loss from their meeting last month.
“When we lost to them in Alcona we didn’t press them, we thought we could beat them without pressing them and I think that was the difference,” Toppi said. “It just flustered them a little and it rushed their shot.”
The 29 points was a season low in a win for the Owls, but for Toppi, all that matters was the outcome.
“We talked about that there was a very good chance that we could shoot the three bad and we just had to figure out a way to do it,” he said. “I think everyone’s effort was great and I was really proud of them.”
The Owls were led by Backstrom with nine points, Luella Whipkey netted eight points, Gooch hit for six points and netting three points each was Kellstrom and Mia Whipkey.
On Wednesday, Oscoda had to survive a scare from an upset minded Roscommon team in the district semi-finals. The Owls led by double digits at the half, but fell behind by one point in the final minutes, only to rally for a 36-32 win.
The Owls had first quarter threes from Luella Whipkey, Kellstrom and Mia Whipkey, and they led 12-4 after the first quarter.
A pair of threes by Ava Gooch helped make the lead 22-12 at the half.
The Lady Bucks pulled within 28-23 entering the fourth though, and continued to put a score into the Owls until late in the final frame.
M. Whipkey sank five free throws in the final minutes to help Oscoda finish off the win to advance.
The Owls were led by Mia Whipkey with 13 points, Gooch netted nine points, Kellstrom hit two threes to score six points, Luella Whipkey added five points and Backstrom was able to score three points.
Oscoda (15-9 overall) played Elk Rapids (19-3) in Gaylord on Tuesday in a regional semi-final game. The regional championship is scheduled for Thursday in Sault Ste. Marie, where the winner of that game will play either Negaunne (21-4) or West Iron County (12-10).
“If we don’t (play better) we won’t last against a team that won their district,” Toppi said. “We have to shoot good, but we know we can, we have made something like 165 threes this year and a bunch of them were against really good teams. We are not going to change what we do, we are going to press and fire a lot of threes and if they go in we are going to win and if they don’t we might not.”