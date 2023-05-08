HALE – The Hale baseball team opened up North Star League Little Dipper play against Hillman on Thursday. The visiting Tigers are the favorites to win their half of the league and proved it, topping the Eagles in both contests, in the form of twin 19-0 three inning mercies.
In game one, Hillman’s Trenton Taratuta threw a perfect three innings, striking out eight batters.
The second contest saw Evan Crane and Jack Sobey combine pitching efforts to throw a one hitter. They struck out six and walked two.
Hale also played at the Lake Leelanau tournament on Saturday, but those results were not reported. The Eagles host AuGres on Thursday in a NSL Little Dipper contest and makes the trip to Posen on Monday for another league twinbill.