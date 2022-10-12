LANSING — Following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has detected the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard poultry flock from Lapeer and Genesee counties.
This is the first detection in both counties. As temperatures cool across the state, bird owners still need to take every preventative measure they can to protect their flocks from wild birds.
“The cooler fall temperatures will not serve to lessen the threat or impact of HPAI,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “Since the virus is susceptible to heat rather than cold, bird owners need to remain vigilant as wild birds complete their fall migration. Preventing more cases of HPAI begins with preventing domestic birds from intermingling with wild birds. Working to ensure the health of Michigan’s domestic birds is of utmost importance.
“New detections of HPAI are being seen not only in Michigan but also across the nation. The risk for domestic flocks becoming infected with the virus will remain high as wild birds continue their fall migration. As wild birds travel and spread the virus, it is crucial for bird owners to prevent their birds from interacting with wild birds and being exposed to their germs. Actively taking steps to keep Michigan’s domestic birds safe and healthy needs to remain a top priority."
HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. To protect other flocks in Michigan, the premises is currently under quarantine, and the birds will be depopulated to prevent disease spread. The flock contained approximately 100 birds.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with this avian influenza detection remains low. Also, no birds or bird products infected with HPAI will enter the commercial food chain. As a reminder, people should properly handle and cook all poultry and eggs.
Whether it’s a few backyard birds or a large commercial flock, following a few key steps is fundamental to protect the health and vitality of Michigan’s domestic birds:
• Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.
• Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.
• Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.
• Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.
• Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.
• Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.
• Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.
MDARD is continuing to work diligently with local, state, and federal partners to quickly respond to reports of sick or dead domestic birds to best mitigate the spread of HPAI and provide outreach.
Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).
If anyone notices what appears to be unusual or unexplained deaths among wild bird populations, report these cases to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Using the DNR’s Eyes in the Field app, choose the “Diseased Wildlife” option among the selections for “Observation Forms.”
You can also call the DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory at 517-336-5030.
Subscribe to receive email notifications by visiting MDARD’s website and clicking on the “Avian Influenza” link. After entering a valid email address, subscribers will receive updates and alerts regarding the status of avian influenza in Michigan whenever there are new developments to report. Additional resources can also be found at Michigan.gov/BirdFlu.