OSCODA – The Oscoda softball team played two solid games against visiting Mio on Monday, May 15. The Lady Owls won both ends of the North Star League Big Dipper doubleheader, 8-2 and 20-2.
In the opener, Kingsley Backstrom was the winning pitcher.
“Kingsley threw really well and mixed up locations enough to keep the top of Mio’s lineup from doing too much damage,” head coach Tucker Whitley said. “We made plays when we needed to and put out some early fires. We hit the ball very hard but right at the defense. It was a good game one and good defense lead to enough offense.”
On offense, Backstrom had a home run and drew a walk, Libby Mongeau had a double and a single, Ava Gooch also doubled and singled and Kelsey Serra had two singles.
Backstrom was the winner in game two as well.
“We wanted to roll with Kingsley in game two and she did not disappoint,” Whitley said. “She was on location and that’s important to see at this point in the year. Our bats were powerful and luckily this game the ball was finding the gap.”
“Serra had a home run and two singles, Mongeau, Josi Kellstrom and Allee Goslee had two singles apiece and Emily Macgreor had one base hit.
On Saturday, Oscoda hosted its own tournament. They lost to Inland Lakes 6-5 in extra innings and lost to Alcona 8-3. In game one, Inland Lakes led 5-2 entering the sixth, but the Owls were able to rally to knot things up at 5-5. I-L was able to score the winning run in the seventh however.
Serra had two singles, Mia Whipkey had a double and MacGregor hit a game-tying single in the sixth, sending home Avery Lopez.
Against Alcona, Oscoda couldn’t keep up their early hitting spurt.
“Alcona hits the ball well and when that’s the case you have to put runs on the board early and often,” Whitley said. “We had some early momentum that we let get away and that’s all she wrote.”
Whipkey had a home run and two RBI and with a single each was Serra, Gooch, Goslee and Backstrom. Backstrom also singled.
Oscoda was at home against Rogers City on Tuesday, hosts Houghton Lake on Thursday and plays Houghton Lake again on June 2, in Houghton Lake in a Division 3 district semifinal contest.