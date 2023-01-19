OSCODA – The Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce is offering three $500 scholarships for pursuing higher education to Chamber members, Chamber members' employees and their dependents.
Scholarship applications are available on the chamber's website www.oscodachamber.com and are due May 2.
Applicants need to demonstrate a commitment to academic excellence and community service. Funds for the scholarship awards are raised through the annual "Battle for the Paddle" golf outing.
According to Interim Executive Director Gaylynn Brenoel, the scholarships can be applied to colleges, universities and technical schools.