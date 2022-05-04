LANSING – Twenty different organizations will share $600,000 in grant funds and, among the recipients, is the Pine River-Van Etten Lake Watershed Coalition (PRVEL).
Awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the money is designed for projects which will support watershed organizations with conservation and educational efforts.
According to EGLE, the Watershed Council Support grants are funded under Michigan’s Public Act 87 of 2021. Grants were limited to $40,000 per applicant, and the projects will be completed within a 12-month timeline.
Activities funded include environmental outreach to underserved communities and non-English speaking households, K-12 environmental educational efforts, watershed management planning, boat cleaning stations, farm-based conservation efforts, establishing buffers to control erosion and the design and installation of urban storm water controls.
PRVEL – a nonprofit, 501©(3) volunteer conservation group headquartered in Oscoda Township – is set to receive $12,917.
The group was formed in 1999 to address water quality concerns within the 187,000-acre watershed located in Alcona and Iosco counties. This includes members working to improve, restore and protect the quality of the Pine River, its tributaries and Van Etten Lake (VEL). They also monitor the river, which flows through these two counties and into Oscoda’s VEL.
To help achieve their mission, PRVEL conducts various conservation projects and programs. As reported, this has consisted of macroinvertebrate sampling to gauge the health of the watershed; assisting with dam removal and/or enhancement projects to benefit both people and the aquatic organisms; prioritizing the monitoring and eradication of invasive species; photographing wildlife, checking water levels and then reporting their findings; and placing temperature loggers throughout the watershed, in conjunction with the Department of Natural Resources, to assist in monitoring changes which may affect water temperature and fish habitat.
Additionally, the public is always invited to join PRVEL’s monthly meetings. Attendees are welcome to give their input, as well, and share any ideas they may have.
PRVEL also provides the public with opportunities to make a positive impact and become directly involved, through such hands-on activities as the macroinvertebrate sampling.
The all volunteer group works in partnership with other agencies to accomplish their goals, and PRVEL’s efforts are funded by grants and donations.
To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/pineriverwatershed. Further details can also be found on the VEL Association website, at vanettenlake.org, by clicking on the “Watershed” tab.
Listed as follows are the other Michigan-based organizations and projects which have been selected to receive a portion of the $600,000 awarded by EGLE:
The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, Traverse City, $39,974; Charter Township of Ypsilanti, $19,372; City of Kalamazoo, $29,500; River Raisin Watershed Council, Adrian, $14,512; Mastodon Township Planning Commission, Crystal Falls, $7,720; Village of Fife Lake and Fife Lake Township, $40,000; Iron County Watershed Coalition, Iron River, $40,000; White River Watershed Partnership, Hesperia, $4,200; Calvin University, Grand Rapids, $40,000; Grass River Natural Area, Inc., Bellaire, $20,494; Friends of the Detroit River, Taylor, $39,996; West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission, Muskegon, $39,998; Kent Conservation District, Grand Rapids, $40,000; Michigan Technological University, Houghton, $40,000; Friends of the Shiawassee River, Corunna, $30,012; Square One Education Network, Southfield, $21,305; Flint River Watershed Coalition, Flint, $40,000; Friends of the St. Clair River, Port Huron, $40,000; and City of Ferndale, $40,000.
As noted in a press release, EGLE received a total of 54 applications, seeking more than $1.8 million, in response to the request for proposals (RFP).
The grants are issued by EGLE’s Nonpoint Source Program, which helps local stakeholders reduce pollution and excess runoff by supporting efforts to develop and implement watershed management plans. The Nonpoint Source Program anticipates issuing an RFP for planning projects later this spring, and the annual RFP for implementation projects in mid-July. They will be posted at Michigan.gov/NPS.
According to those from the department, EGLE invests more than half of its budget in local communities in the form of financial assistance to address environmental and public health efforts.