TAWAS CITY – The SPIN 10 yard 4-H Archery Club for youth ages 8-13, will be open for sign-ups as of Jan. 1, 2023.
The club will meet at Plainfield Township Hall in Hale, on Sundays at noon, starting Jan. 8 and ending Feb. 26. The club leader is planning to have a pizza party and friendly competition on the last day.
Club size is limited to the first 20 youth registered and, to sign up, go to https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in. For the club, you would select SPIN Club 10 yard Archery (8-13 year olds).
More information about 4-H is available by contacting the Iosco County MSU Extension Office at 989-362-3449.