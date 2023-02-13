WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott girls basketball team had lost its last 11 contests coming into last week. The Lady Cardinals faced off with the Charlton Heston Academy twice in the span of three days, and they were able to end the skid with wins in both North Star League Big Dipper contests, including Wednesday’s road game, 45-14.
“It was really what we needed to get some changes to our offense and defense set up and a chance to get everyone out on the floor for longer stretches,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “We played well and took care of the ball. Both games were slow starts, but then we came alive.”
W-P led just 9-4 after the first quarter, but was able to pull ahead 21-6 by the half and 36-10 entering the fourth.
Brielle Wanks had a big game with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brooke Saudners had seven points, Anna Butler and Gabby Clark had six points, Torrie Zilinsky added four, Claire Blust netted three, Alivia Sheehan added two and Alivia Sheehan netted one. Brianne Wanks was able to chase down 11 rebounds.
“Brielle had an amazing game, her post play was unstoppable,” Gibson said.
On Monday, Feb. 6 it was a 52-14 NSL Big Dipper win over Charlton Heston.
“All but one player scored for us,” Gibson said. “Zilinsky had her best game of the season making good choices and getting to the hoop.”
Clark had six points in the first quarter as W-P led 13-5 after one. It was 22-7 at the half and 36-10 entering the fourth.
Clark had eight points and 10 rebounds, Zilinsky also had eight points, scoring seven apiece was Blust and Brianne Wanks, Saunders put in six, Sheehan was able to net five, Brielle Wanks had four points and five assists, Butler scored three and with two apiece was Danycca Burns and Isabella Lehr.
W-P (3-13 overall, 2-6 NSL Big Dipper) hosts Mio on Thursday and heads to AuGres on Monday.