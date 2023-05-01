WHITTEMORE – Hosting Pinconning on Wednesday, the Whittemore-Prescott baseball team lost game one 10-2. The Cardinals found their bats in between games though, picking up an 11-7 win in game in the nightcap.
Brady Oliver took the loss in game one, he went four and one-third innings and gave up seven runs, three earned and struck out four.
“He really did pitch well, we just didn’t support him in the field like we should have and we only got two hits and the two runs,” head coach Ed Mervyn said.
Eli Murphy had one hit and one RBI and Ashton Hunt also singled. Oliver and Christian Tocco each walked and scored a run.
In game two, Dylan Cockrell was able to get the win, pitching all five innings before the game was called off due to darkness. He gave up seven runs, four earned on seven hits, 10 strikeouts and three walks.
“They had a league game the next day and ran out of pitching and we took advantage of it,” Mervyn said. “Beating Pinconning is always a feather in your cap, they have some outstanding baseball there most years.”
Branson Bellville had three hits, one RBI and two runs, Alex Morgan hit a key go-ahead RBI double and also had a single and scored two runs, Bodie Lintz had a hit, an RBI and was hit by a pitch and Tocco and Ashton Hunt had one hit and scored one run apiece. Hunt also drove in a run.
On Monday, April 26 W-P lost both sides of a North Star League crossover home twinbill to Hillman, 4-0 and 11-0.
In the opener, Nathan Lintz took the loss, going six innings and giving up four runs, three earned on four hits, eight strikeouts and one walk. He also hit a double for the team’s lone hit.
Lintz pitched well, we just didn’t hit the ball,” Mervyn said.
In game two, B. Lintz struck out one batter and Bellville fanned two.
Mark Howie had the team’s lone hit and also reached on a walk.
“We were missing four starters and that hurt us a lot,” Mervyn said.
W-P hosted Hale on Monday, hosts Oscoda on Thursday and heads up to play Alcona on Monday.