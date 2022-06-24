LANSING – Absentee ballots for the Tuesday, Aug. 2 statewide primary election are now available at local clerk offices and will soon be mailed to voters who have already applied to vote absentee.
“Voters have numerous secure options for how to cast their ballots this August,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Whether they choose to vote from home, by mail, via secure drop box, in person by absentee ballot at their local clerk office, or at their polling location on Election Day, Michigan voters can be confident their vote will be counted and their voice will be heard.”
Voters on the permanent absentee list have been mailed applications by their local clerk and some clerks may mail applications to all registered voters in their jurisdiction. Regardless of if they have received an application in the mail, voters can apply to vote absentee at Michigan.gov/Vote. At the same site, voters who have already submitted their application can track that it has been received and track the mailing of their ballot.
Voters on the permanent absentee application list will receive their application at the last address the clerk has on file. Political parties, candidates and partisan and nonpartisan organizations also frequently mail absentee applications directly to voters. Clerks only provide one absentee ballot to each voter, and only after verifying the signature on the application matches the voter’s signature the clerk has on file.
Voters who wish to request and submit their absentee ballot in person may now do so at their local city or township clerk offices. Voters can find their clerk’s office information at Michigan.gov/Vote.
Absentee ballots are available at local clerk offices across Michigan, except for in Genesee County, where staff vacancies resulted in the county clerk’s office failing to prepare and print the ballots in time to have them in local clerk offices today.
The county clerk’s office acknowledged they missed mandatory deadlines in an email sent yesterday to all city and township clerks in the county. The Michigan Bureau of Elections has directed the office to fill its vacant positions and make additional hires as necessary as soon as possible, and has urged the county administration to support such expedited hiring in order to prevent future violations of the state constitution that deny Genesee residents the ability to fully exercise their voting rights. The bureau also continues to support the staff currently working at the county clerk’s office.
To apply for an absentee ballot, track your absentee ballot, or find more information on the election, visit Michigan.gov/Vote.