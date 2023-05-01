OSCODA – For the second time in seven days, the Oscoda girls soccer team lost a game to Midland Calvary Baptist. The Lady Owls’ performance in their 1-0 loss on Tuesday, April 25 was far better than their previous outings though, according to head coach Christine Byrne.
“This game the girls had a much improved performance,” she said. “The defense continues to be our strength and they showed it this match. Emma Hofacer’s performance in the net was nothing short of great. The midfield and offense have improved since the last meeting, however, we need to find that spark. With three games this week we’ll have plenty of chances to find it.”
Oscoda (1-5 overall) hosted Standish-Sterling on Tuesday, stays at home to play Ogemaw Heights today (Wednesday), heads to Pinconning on Thursday and plays up at Grayling on Monday.