HIGHLAND PARK – “There are other people that know the details and we need them to come forward,” reads a recent statement from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Second District.
The message is in reference to a triple homicide in Highland Park, where a local Iosco County resident was among the victims. At press time, the case remained under investigation.
As previously reported in this publication, the bodies of Armani Kelly, 27, Oscoda; Dante Wicker, 31, Melvindale; and Montoya Givens, 31, Detroit, were found within an abandoned apartment complex last month. Authorities determined that multiple gunshot wounds were the cause of death for all three of the men.
The MSP have since advised that this was a gang violence-related incident.
In a March 17 update on the Second District’s Twitter page, police shared that detectives are continuing to investigate the homicides, which occurred on or before Feb. 2, and are also continuing to ask for public assistance with tips on same.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 800-SPEAK-UP. “Together we can bring closure to these families,” the MSP added.
“We know there are a lot of media/social media rumors about this investigation,” they also wrote. “While we have to keep some things private we know a couple of things: There is no one in custody for this homicide. This homicide was not random and had nothing to due with music or a performance.”
As has been noted, Kelly, Wicker and Givens were slated to give a rap performance at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21; however, the show was reportedly cancelled due to technical issues with the equipment in the venue. Following the cancellation, family members claimed that they stopped hearing from the men. Another two weeks would pass, approximately, before the their bodies were found.
On March 1, the MSP stated that detectives were still working on evidence found at the scene and other investigative tools, and that there were no suspects in custody.
Prior to this, on Feb. 21, a video update was shared by 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, Public Information Officer for the MSP Second District.
In reference to the triple homicide, as well as a separate incident, he said that detectives have been working on both of the cases since they occurred, along with the other things that are coming in. “We’re making some progress. Not progress that we’re really ready to talk about in the public yet or in the media, but we are making some progress.”
Shaw added that there were still no arrests in either of the incidents.
The abandoned apartment complex where the bodies of Kelly, Wicker and Givens were discovered, is located on the corner of McNichols Road and Log Cabin Street in Highland Park, Wayne County, which is situated just outside of Detroit.
Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, has since made an appeal to have the structure razed. She started an online petition which can be found at change.org, by searching for the title, “Tear down apartment complex.”
Describing the purpose of the petition, Kemp wrote that she wants the building to be demolished due to multiple bodies having been found in the complex – which she also claims is supposed to be condemned. But, she alleges, the structure still has electricity, squatters are living there and the community sees this as a threat.
Kemp is asking that this be stopped now and for the building to be properly disposed of, before more bodies are found.
As reported in the Feb. 15 edition of this publication, members of the Homicide Task Force (HTF), Metro South Post and MSP Forensic Lab arrived at the apartments on the evening of Feb. 2, for a death investigation.
They stated that multiple victims were located inside, and detectives were obtaining search warrants to comb through the complex and recover the victims.
By 9 p.m., it was noted that Forensic Scientists from the MSP Lab were making their way into the building and had begun to gather evidence. Police pointed out that the rat-infested structure is in very poor condition, which slowed the progress.
A video update was provided the next morning by Shaw, who said that the Detroit Police Department (DPD) had been conducting an investigation in the area. “They were going into an abandoned apartment complex when they notified us of human remains that were found in the basement of one of those complexes.”
The HTF, comprised of the DPD and MSP detectives, responded to the scene, contacted the crime lab and started their investigation.
At the time of Shaw’s update, he said that the three men who were located in the basement could not be identified, due to both weather conditions and the conditions of the victims themselves.
The men had been transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiners’ Office at that point, as police awaited the autopsy results.
In the meantime, detectives continued looking at all of the evidence they had gathered, and proceeded with the investigation.
“That is where we stand at this particular moment in time,” said Shaw, who stressed that since things were in the preliminary investigation stage, the details were subject to change. But police would keep the public apprised as best as they could, and would update any changes that they have in this investigation.
HTF detectives were able to identify the victims that same day, on Feb. 3, and police offered their condolences to the family and friends of Kelly, Givens and Wicker.
The investigation proceeded, and a Feb. 7 post on the MSP Second District Twitter page read that members of the HTF were continuing to make progress. It had also been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds, that this was not a random incident and that detectives believe they may have determined a motive.
They stated that once more information is developed, they will keep sharing updates on the MSP’s social media account.
Shaw then gave another video follow-up on Feb. 8, in which he advised that they didn’t have anybody in custody.
He said that there had been a lot of rumors and other reports going around indicating the opposite, which caused some difficulty. So he noted the importance of sticking to the facts and allowing police to conduct their investigation and interviews, after which they will be more than happy to discuss it.
He told the public that unless they see it on the Second District’s Twitter account, or hear it from Shaw himself that an arrest has been made, “it didn’t happen.”
Should more details become available, an update will be provided in a future edition of this publication.