EAST TAWAS – This month, a site in the East Tawas area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 14-20.
New Hope Church, located at 686 Aulerich Rd., East Tawas, will be open for donations on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 14-15, from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 to 11 a.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The drop-off location will collect shoebox donations filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys for children living in poverty overseas.
For a complete list of participating drop-off locations, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization.