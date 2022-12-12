TAWAS CITY – Along with receiving coats, gloves and hats to keep them toasty on the outside, the generosity shown to this year’s Gifthouse guests also gave them a warm feeling on the inside.
The FISH and Coats for Kids Christmas Gifthouse is an annual event of giving that spans three days. With assistance from others, as well, it is made possible by the teaming of two area nonprofits – FISH, Inc. and Iosco Coats for Kids.
Approaching four decades of spreading Christmas cheer, the Gifthouse wrapped up its 39th run this past week. It took place from Dec. 5-7, and was again hosted at Tawas United Methodist Church (TUMC) in Tawas City.
As reported, the 2021 occasion helped ensure a happy holiday season for 293 children from 120 different families within the Tawas and Oscoda area schools districts. The Gifthouse givers increased these numbers in 2022, serving 145 families and providing presents to 378 children in need.
Those facing hard times can fill out an application to take part in the event, with forms being made available at such sites as baby pantries, food pantries, churches and schools. Volunteers then arrange appointments over the course of the three-day occasion, and each participant has a designated time where they can come to TUMC and begin making their selections. On the final day, an opportunity for walk-in visitors is also offered.
The gymnasium of the church, as well as an adjoining room, were once again jam-packed with items for those of all ages this year, and everything is organized according to different categories.
For example, one area of the gym was dedicated to a book section, where both parents and children sifted through several tables stacked with reading material for them to choose from.
Organizers never want families to worry about such basic essentials as having appropriate winter weather clothing, but the reality is that many people do face such fears when they’re struggling financially. So the Iosco Coats for Kids crew brought along numerous gloves, hats, scarves and more than 250 coats, making the brand-new items available to every youth and adult Gifthouse goer in need.
FISH members Jane Meyer and Ruth Danielson, who co-chair the event, cited another standout supporter who has helped participants combat the cold.
For the past six years or so, East Tawas resident Jan Linkowski has donated handmade quilts to the Gifthouse, that she creates in a variety of sizes and themes, as well as for different age groups.
Meyer added that some of the quilts are reversible, and that the work and detail which Linkowski puts into each piece is incredible. “They’re just gorgeous.”
During the interview for this story on day two of the occasion, Linkowski shared that she has been quilting for about 40 years, and Meyer chimed in that this expertise is evident in her creations.
Linkowski said that she did arts and crafts in Oscoda for approximately eight years, which is not only a lot of work, but she was also running out of people to help.
She enjoys making quilts, though, and wanted to find a place where she could donate her items. Throughout the years, this has included giving the handmade pieces to her neighbors, doctor office staff, mail deliverers and so on. She said that when she noticed the FISH phone number in the newspaper, she called immediately to let them know how many quilts she had on hand, and she has continued making them for the Gifthouse ever since.
Although quilting is time-consuming and requires much attention to detail, “It keeps me out of trouble,” she quipped.
As classic Christmas songs played in the gym, setting a festive tone for the event, volunteers assisted the participants in making their selections. This entailed those who signed the families in upon arrival, the helpers who were stationed at each gift table to answer any questions and the “runners” who towed wagons along for the guests to fill with the presents they picked, before then helping them load it all into their vehicles.
In addition to the coats, books and quilts, of course there were plenty of toys to choose from also.
For babies to 18-year-olds, a wide array of fun finds were designated specifically for youth, and the clients were able to choose an item for each child in their family.
The tables that were piled with gifts geared toward teens, featured everything from science and robotics kits, board games, backpacks, walkie talkies and hammocks, to basketballs, footballs, wallets, purses, snow tubes, yoga mats, pampering/personal care items and such game sets as cornhole and floor speedball.
A special space was set up in the TUMC gym for the younger Gifthouse goody recipients, as well, who had their choice between dolls, blocks, action figures, tea sets, fishing poles, bike helmets, scooters, card games, magnetic train sets, indoor/outdoor tents, art kits and much more.
Regardless of the age category, a notable number of products this year were both fun and educational, but also allowed the children to nurture their crafty and creative sides. Build your own bird houses and bird feeders, painting projects, craft kits and small-scale construction/building sets, are just a few examples.
There were even more potential prizes in store for the Christmas Gifthouse clients, who were each given five tickets to take part in a raffle. Several large tables were lined up end to end in the gym to display the raffle items, and a can was placed in front of each prize. The families could divvy up the tickets into different cans or, if something really caught their eye, they could put all five tickets into one to increase their odds.
Among the options this year, were a telescope, tent and 10-piece water bottle combo for the outdoor enthusiast; a foosball table; mini trampoline; a double easel complete with all the accessories, featuring a dry erase board on one side and a chalkboard on the other; an outdoor tent swing; a four-foot-tall doll house; and a roaster oven with all the sides, sweets and other necessities to make a complete turkey dinner.
On top of this, guests concluded their visit with a stop in the adjacent “bonus room.” Here, children and adults were welcome to grab an extra item to add to their holiday haul. Along with more toys, games and stuffed animals for the kids, the parents could browse through bedding, towels, cups and saucers, kitchen utensils, figurines/home décor and – in traditional Gifthouse style – loads of Christmas-themed decorations.
Extending the spirit of the season even further, Meyer and Danielson said that whatever remained in the room at the event’s end, would be split up and donated to help both The Salvation Army and Hope Shores Alliance.
For example, the Revolve by Hope Shores thrift store in Oscoda currently has a need for bedding, so a lot of this from the Gifthouse will be making its way to the shop.
The event may have already been halfway through at the time of this interview, but Bill Archer and others pointed out the impressive number of gifts and large variety of coats that were still available for the remaining clients.
A TUMC member and Tawas FISH volunteer, Archer again arrived in his red suit to resume his role as Santa Claus while welcoming Gifthouse participants.
Along with acknowledging Archer, Meyer said that they couldn’t pull off the event without such runners as Joe Bailey and Gene Danielson.
Meyer explained that some clients have more than one child and when they’re gathering up gifts for four or five little ones, this can result in some big, heavy bags to take home. “And these two gentlemen are so good about helping them get that to their cars,” she said, of Bailey and Danielson.
There are many other noteworthy supporters of the Gifthouse too, such as the individuals, churches and businesses that donate to FISH, Inc. and Iosco Coats for Kids throughout the year; TUMC members who provide the venue and offer assistance elsewhere; the dozens of volunteers who are on hand each day of the event; Neiman’s Family Market and Tawas City Walmart, which gifted the volunteers with donuts on all three days; and the shoppers who scan shelves to get the most bang for their buck when buying items for the Gifthouse.
Additionally, on behalf of Oscoda FISH, Meyer supplied lunch for the helpers this past Monday. On day two, the volunteers all pitched in on a potluck-style meal, while TUMC and Tawas FISH member Judy Hills brought the salad and homemade soup for the lunch on the final day.
Comprised of those from various local churches, FISH volunteers work with other charity-minded organizations to assist underprivileged families all yearlong; not just at Christmas time. They have aided people in need by providing emergency assistance to those who are short on food; have been impacted by flooding/high water levels in recent years; are struggling to pay for prescriptions or utilities; are in need of details on additional resources; or who are otherwise dealing with challenging circumstances.
To learn more about FISH, Inc., including how to make a tax-deductible contribution to help them continue their outreach, call the Tawas branch at 989-362-8788 or the Oscoda branch at 989-739-9400. For further information regarding the Iosco Coats for Kids nonprofit, which is headquartered in Tawas City, call 989-362-8161 or visit www.facebook.com/Ioscocoats.