OSCODA – The Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held a meeting on Tuesday, June 20 at the Robert J. Parks Library.
Members welcomed Jarrett Moquin, who was recently appointed as an alternate. Election of officers was taken off the agenda because members Jeff Rush and Jeremy Spencer were not in attendance. According to Chair Greg Schulz, election of officers is supposed to take place every June.
Board members did review the ZBA's by-laws. Schulz made a minor correction. Member Cynthia Schwedler, who had recently attended a ZBA training session, asked about the time limit for public comment. Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette said public comment is limited to four minutes. Schwedler asked about some potential changes to the minutes and record keeping based on best practices.
Member Adam Hume made a motion to approve the bylaws and received support from Schulz, the motion passed unanimously.
Schulz provided updates on the work of the Planning Commission on various projects including the Dollar Tree, Biggby, mini storage, township hall building, and adding a gas station to Party and Food. Schwedler asked about the close proximity of the proposed gas station to the river and residences.
Vallette provided an update on training including the ZBA and Making Good Decisions Together sessions. She reminded members that they are required to complete six hours of training annually.
Vallette, who said different exciting things are happening, provided an update on a number of development projects. A retail facility along F-41 is in pre-development, The Tea Shoppe and Emporium is going into the 200 block of State Street in the downtown, and Lucky Spot, a marijuana dispensary, will be opening in the building where Inspire was along F-41. The facility is opening under the same license but with new management. Vallette noted that the township received $103,000 in tax revenue from the two dispensaries.
Vallette reported that a pre-development meeting was held with AuSable Development for the apartments being built on Skeel Avenue in the Wurtsmith District. Representatives from AuSable Development will be attending the July 3 Planning Commission meeting for a site plan review.
Moquin asked for an update on the Piety Hill Inn and Commons project. Vallette provided an update about the various meetings that had been held with the Planning Commission, the Economic Improvement Committee and most recently the special board meeting that was held to provide support for the project for a grant application to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for $5 million by Chad and Peter MacDonald to redevelop two properties along the AuSable River on Dwight Street. The MEDC grant application was due on June 30.
The next ZBA meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 17. The meetings are typically held on the third Monday of the month. The June meeting was held on the third Tuesday because the township was closed on the third Monday in observance of Juneteenth.