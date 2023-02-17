EAST TAWAS – Christ Episcopal Church is inviting the community to an Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at noon.
The service will mark the start of the season of Lent, a time to reflect on the core promises that constitute walking in the Way of Christ. The ashes of the service remind those of faith of their mortality, their need for regular repentance, and God’s gift of everlasting life through Jesus Christ.
The church is located at 202 W Westover St in East Tawas. For more information, call the church office at 989-362-3531. Everyone is welcome at the Episcopal Church.