AuGRES – The AuGres boys basketball team is still searching for its first win of the season. The Wolverines struggled in a road North Star League Little Dipper game at Posen on Thursday, 54-9. Head coach Chase Blackmore kept a positive attitude afterwards, however.
“We played hard and didn’t quit,” he said. “We made a lot of soft passes. We didn’t fight for the ball when we needed to. A lot of our shots didn’t fall. Our ball movement and defense improved a lot since last game Moving forward.”
The Vikings led 23-2, 34-6 and 55-6 after each quarter break.
The Wolverines had Casey Williams score three points while netting two points apiece were Brennan Smolen, Hunter Harmon and Levi Jones.
On Monday, Jan. 23 the Wolverines lost a road NSL crossover game at Whittemore-Prescott, 49-25.
“We’re working hard,” Blackmore said. “We forced turnovers and made some great passes. Defense wins games. We need to be faster laterally. We still have a lot of growing to do, but we are keeping our heads up.”
The Cardinals led 16-3 after the first quarter, 30-10 at the half and 37-18 entering the fourth
The Wolverines had Harmon lead them with eight points, Jones was able to net five points, Smolen and Lucas Verdusco had four points apiece and with two points each was Williams and Bryce Verdusco.
AuGres (0-14 overall, 0-5 NSL Little Dipper) was scheduled to play Fairview at home on Monday, is at home to take on Hillman Friday and remains at home to battle on Hale on Monday.