EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players proudly announce its fall show Disaster the Musical has been held over for two encore performances.
Thanks to community support, two weekends of sell-out houses led the Players to offer two more opportunities to see this hilarious fun-filled show.
The additional shows are Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m.. Get your tickets by going to www.tawasbayplayers.com or visiting the box office, which is open one hour before each show. The Tawas Bay Playhouse is located at 401 Newman St., East Tawas. For more information, call 989-362-8373.
The jukebox musical comedy Disaster, created by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, is an uproarious spoof of the disaster movies of the 70s, featuring earthquakes, tidal waves, piranhas, infernos, and best of all – songs of the seventies.
As Disaster is set in 1979, patrons are invited to join in the fun by dressing in their best 1970s outfits. Every night the “Best Costume” will be chosen and a photo of the winner will be displayed on the “Hall of Disaster Fame” bulletin board.
To defray some of the expenses of this show, a 50-50 raffle will be held each show. Tickets will be sold before the show and at intermission. The winning ticket will be announced at intermission along with the costume contest winner.
Your loose change would help the Players' Levora Verona’s slot machine win! Drop it off at the Raffle-Costume Contest table. After the show the proceeds will be donated to Coats for Kids.
Tawas Bay Players is always looking for new volunteers. Contact its volunteer coordinator, Pam Frank, at psfrank@gmail.com if you would like to learn more.