AuGRES – The AuGres girls basketball team made the trip up to Hillman on Thursday. The Lady Wolverines played the Lady Tigers close through the first quarter, but couldn’t keep up as the night went on, falling 60-25.
In the first quarter, Shea Menard had four points and Emily Freehling and Lillie Maser had two points each, though Hillman led 12-8 after the frame ended.
Hillman pulled away with a big second quarter, extending its lead to 32-15 at the half. Entering the fourth that lead swelled to 40-19.
Freehling had a big night with 15 points and 20 rebounds, Menard had four points and three boards, Maser had two points and six rebounds, Allison Stange also had two points, Analeis Ming had one point, six rebounds and five steals and Elizabeth Beardsley chipped in with one point.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 the Wolverines were able to win a home NSL Little Dipper game over visiting Fairview, 50-22.
Menard hit a three in the first and had five points in that frame, with Ming adding four points as AuGres led 10-7 after one.
Freehling had a huge second quarter, pouring in 14 points and sparking the Wolverines to increase their lead to 28-13 at the half. Four different players scored in the third as it was 36-19 entering the fourth.
The Wolverines had Freehling finish with 21 points, 21 rebounds and four steals, Ming poured in 11 points and also had seven rebounds and five steals, Menard netted 10 points and chased down five boards. Stange chipped in with four points and Maser was able to get two points and add six rebounds.
AuGres (6-9 overall, 3-4 NSL Little Dipper) played at home against Hale on Monday, heads up to Atlanta on Thursday and hosts the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday.