AuGRES – The AuGres boys basketball team welcomed in North Star League Little Dipper leading Hillman on Friday. The Wolverines were unable to pull off the upset, dropping the game 67-13.
“Tough loss, we played hard and didn’t quit,” head coach Chase Blackmore said. “Held them to 12 less points than last time. Working hard. Moving forward.”
The Tigers carried a commanding 29-3 lead after the first quarter and led 45-6 at the half and 59-13 entering the fourth.
The Wolverines had Hunter Harmon and Casey Williams lead the way with five points apiece, Bryce Verdusco had two points and Brennan Smolen added one point.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 the Wolverines hosted Fairview in a NSL Little Dipper game. AuGres played one of their closest games of the season, but still came up a bit short, 54-45.
“Played hard and fought but came up short,” Blackmore said. “Our boys did not give up. They are starting to realize their potential as a team and are working together to create turnovers and points. Huge shift of energy for this team.”
Harmon sank a three pointer in the first quarter and three other players scored in the frame, but Fairview led 18-11 after one.
In the second, Harmon had another three and Levi Jones and Bryce Verdusco had field-goals, as it was a 31-21 Fairview lead at the break.
Four points by Harmon and four by Williams in the third helped AuGres close the gap to 38-31 entering the fourth, but they were unable to chip away at the lead in the final quarter.
The Wolverines had Harmon finish with 14 points, Williams netted 11, Smolen scored seven, Bryce Verdusco had six, Jones scored four and Lucas Verdusco added three.
AuGres (0-16 overall) played at home against Hale on Monday, heads to Atlanta on Thursday and hosts the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday.