AuGRES – After starting the season with 18 straight losses, the AuGres boys basketball team finally had reason to celebrate on Wednesday. Playing up in Atlanta, the Wolverines were able to outlast the Huskies in a back-and-forth North Star League Little Dipper battle, winning in a close one, 39-35.
“The boys finally got what they’ve been working towards,” head coach Chase Blackmore said. “We didn’t give up, kept it close all the way until the end. We still need to tighten up our defense and make accurate passes.”
Casey Williams was able to score six points in the first quarter and Hunter Harmon added four, as AuGres led 14-9 after one.
The Wolverines had their worst quarter of action in the second, allowing Atlanta to pull ahead 21-20 at the half.
AuGres rallied with a 10-7 scoring edge in the third to swing back in front 30-28 entering the fourth and they hung on in the final minutes.
Harmon buried a key fourth quarter three pointer and finished with 15 points, Williams put in 10 points, Bryce Verdusco had six, Lucas Verdusco added four points while Brennan Smolen and Levi Jones had two points apiece.
On Friday, AuGres lost a home NSL Little Dipper game against Posen, 68-18.
“We simply got out-hustled, we are lacking defensively and need to move quicker laterally,” Blackmore said. “Effort was not there. The boys are figuring out the pace of the varsity level at a young age, need to keep working.”
The Wolverines had Jones score six points, Smolen and Williams netted for points apiece, Harmon had two and with one apiece was B. Verdusco and Carson Ososki.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14 the Wolverines lost a home non-league game to the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy, 52-32.
“We worked really hard on defense, tons of improvement,” Blackmore said. “Very happy with our work ethic. We kept with them most of the game, then gave up a lot of putbacks. Just have to stay aggressive.”
The Dragons carried a 17-8 lead after the first quarter though Smolen did hit a pair of threes in that frame. Jones knocked down four points in the second as SASA led 26-18 at the break. AuGres fell further behind by the end of the third though, 39-25.
Scoring eight points apiece was Jones, B. Verdusco and Smolen. Harmon had five points and Williams added three.
AuGres (1-19 overall, 1-9 NSL Little Dipper) hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Friday and wraps up the regular season at home against Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday.