EAST TAWAS – American Legion Audie Johnson Post and Auxiliary No. 211 will be participating with the Veterans Benefit Fair on Thursday providing information on benefits and membership.
The Veterans Benefit Fair will be at Rushman Hall, 821 Newman St, East Tawas, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Membership into the American Legion is open to currently serving active-duty military service members, Reserve, or National Guard and honorably discharged Veterans who have served since Dec. 7, 1941.
Membership into the American Legion Auxiliary is open to the male and female spouses, grandmothers, mothers, sisters, and direct and adopted female descendants of members of The American Legion. Some members are veterans.
For more information, visit www.legion.org or www.legion-aux.org.