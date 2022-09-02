EAST TAWAS – The Wings of Mercy organization will be making stops in Michigan this year during their annual fundraising tour, and the participating pilots are set to fly into the Iosco County Airport on Saturday, Sept. 10.
For the Wings For Michigan branch, this will be their second statewide flying event, and the goal in 2022 is to raise enough funds for 50 patient missions.
As explained by local resident and pilot Bill Deckett, the money is used to provide flight transportation for those who must travel to a hospital or other medical facility for various needs. The trip is free for the patients, but it costs the volunteer pilots about $800 in fuel, airport fees and so on.
Anyone wishing to help support this cause by sponsoring a pilot, or learning more about the organization in general, can do so by visiting wingsformichigan.org. For every participant sponsorship you make, you will receive one entry into a random drawing for an airplane ride, and the drawing is also set to take place on Sept. 10.
The Iosco County Airport has received its Wings of Mercy fundraiser cards and brochures, and the objective for the pilots is to collect as many cards as they can while stopping at Michigan airports during the tour, and/or raise as much money as they can through pledges/sponsorships.
Iosco County Airport Manager Jay Samuels adds that there is also an option for people to drive vehicles, rather than fly, while visiting the airports and raising money.
The public is more than welcome to come out and observe the planes or meet with the pilots, but he notes that there’s no way to provide an exact time of when to expect the participants.
A general idea is given under the “Event Features” section of the Wings For Michigan website, which states that the freedom to fly and drive is a multi-month event, with attendance at the designated airports between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
According to the website, since 1991 Wings of Mercy pilots have flown more than 8,000 patient flights for Michigan residents in financial need. The organization matches medical patients who are not financially capable to afford air transportation to distant medical facilities with volunteer pilots and aircraft owners, willing to donate their time and aircraft.
Spectators who decide to check out the event at the Iosco County Airport, located at 1131 Aulerich Rd. in East Tawas, can still contribute to the 501©(3) charity even if they haven’t sponsored a pilot. Samuels said that he would be happy to accept donations on the field, preferably via check, made out to “Wings of Mercy.”