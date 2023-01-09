TAWAS CITY – Two days after a road loss to Standish-Sterling, the Tawas Area boys basketball team bounced back with a road win at Ogemaw Heights on Friday, 46-32.
“Another slow start with being down 10-2, but our guys never showed any signs of lack of composure which was great,” head coach Todd Kaems, who notched his 100th career win as the boys’ coach said. “Jake Look got hot for about a six-minute span, and hit four triples that really separated us from them in the second quarter. He scored all 16 of his points in the first half.”
The Falcons led 13-12 after the first quarter, but three treys by Look and another one from deep by Alex Kaems in the second helped the Braves claim a 32-21 lead at the half.
Ethan Hedglin had a three and five total points in the third, as Tawas led 42-25 entering the fourth.
Look finished with 16 points, Granite Barringer had 12 points, Hedglin netted eight, Kaems and Sherman Hayes had four points apiece and Quin Klenow had two points.
“Hedglin was a major factor in the paint with contesting shots and had 12 rebounds,” Kaems said. “Barringer had 16 rebounds to go with 12 points and we won the team rebounding battle 41-29. We turned it over a bit more than we would like (14), but the guys are really moving the ball well. All in all, not a great shooting night, but not awful either as our effective field goal percentage was 44-percent. Defensively however, I thought we were really good with most of our rotations and contesting shots.”
On Wednesday, Tawas lost at Standish, 54-45.
“We got off to a slow start, down 12-0 out of the gate and shot three-of-16 from the field in the first quarter,” Kaems said. “After that, I felt that we really outplayed them for the rest of the night, but could never capture the lead. We were down one in the third at one point with a possession and down three a couple of times in the fourth with a possession but couldn’t capitalize.”
Kaems knocked down a pair of threes in the first quarter, but the Panthers led 14-8 after one. Tawas had a three each from Barringer, Kaems, Look and Hedglin, but Standish was able to lead 30-24 at the half.
Hedglin hit two more threes in the third and Kaems knocked another down from deep two, with Standish leading 40-35 entering the fourth.
“Standish is a really good team and we were really a quality possession or two away from the outcome of that game being different,” Kaems said. “A couple of turnovers that don’t happen, or a couple of shots that go down and it can change things drastically. That is what happens in close games, and our guys are learning that every possession is critical if you want to win tight games.”
Kaems hit five threes to finish with 15 points, Hedglin had 13 points and 16 rebounds, Barringer had nine points, Look had six points and five assists and Vinnie Frank was able to score two points before leaving with an injury.
Tawas (4-3 overall) played at home against Hale on Monday, played up at rival Oscoda on Tuesday and heads up to Alpena on Monday.