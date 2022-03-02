EAST TAWAS — Sterling Properties of East Tawas is excited to announce an update in ownership after two decades of successfully helping buyers and sellers.
Until now, Sterling Properties has operated under the ownership of Mark and Sue Sterling, who have decided to take a smaller role and spend more time with family. Mark will continue to serve as an associate broker at the company's main office at 225 Newman St. in East Tawas.
New owners Chad and Shannone Bondie, who purchased the business Tuesday, March 1, will continue the high standards and community support Sterling Properties has provided for years.
Chad joined Sterling three years ago, and has two decades of experience in real estate. Shannone, a former real estate agent, is employed by the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce. The couple is involved with several community programs and committees, including the Rotary Club, Light Up The Bay Fireworks and Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park — among others.
"My wife and I fell in love with the East Tawas community during our first visit," Chad said. "It's been a pleasure getting to know the locals, helping buyers find the right property, and guiding sellers through the process. Sterling Properties is a company with a long history in this community, and we want to honor that."
Last year, Sterling Properties helped buyers and sellers through 90 transactions between six agents. The company continues to seek devoted, experienced agents to join the team. Interested parties should contact Chad at 989-404-7355.