TAWAS CITY – Kylie Sizemore and Katelyn Papenfus have become the first Teacher Prep Academy Cadets from the entire state to earn the Michigan Youth Development Associate (MiYDA) Credential.
For the 2022-2023 school year, the state updated its rigorous curriculum and online portal system – which these two Iosco Regional Educational Services Agency (Iosco RESA) and Tawas Area High School seniors have successfully completed.
The MiYDA will open managerial level employment opportunities at before and after school programs across the state, which is something that will be very beneficial to Sizemore and Papenfus as they embark on their college campuses this fall, shared Iosco RESA Teacher Prep Academy Instructor Kelly Frank.
Papenfus will be attending Central Michigan University, with a focus on earning her Elementary Education Teaching Certificate and a master’s degree in administration, while Sizemore will attend Saginaw Valley State University to pursue an Elementary Education Teaching Certificate, as well.
Both were students of Frank’s Teacher Prep Academy for their junior and senior years of high school.
Papenfus and Sizemore were required to complete 240 hours working with students during the school day, which was achieved as part of the program’s Host Classroom system.
They also completed 240 hours working with students ages 5-18, outside of school. In addition to many other activities and events, Sizemore coached the middle school Tawas Ravens Cheer Team, and Papenfus taught ice skating lessons.
"Once all of the hours were compiled and lessons were completed, these Teacher Cadets were observed teaching a lesson by a State of Michigan External Assessor and underwent a 45-minute interview," Frank stated.
"Finally, both girls passed a State Exam with flying colors," she continued.
"Although this was a super rigorous process, these young ladies will reap the benefits when bargaining their first teaching contracts and in employment during their college years. I’m very proud of these incredibly driven young ladies," Frank expressed.
"Iosco RESA’s Teacher Prep Academy was created with the hopes of training future teachers who will one day return to our communities to teach during this extreme shortage of educators," she also explained. "Katelyn Papenfus and Kylie Sizemore will make super teachers someday very soon, and I can’t wait to see them in northeast Michigan after college."
Both Sizemore and Papenfus were officially presented with their MiYDA on May 22, during Tawas Area High School’s Senior Awards Night.